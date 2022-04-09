UCA Coin (UCA) Market Cap Tops $805,688.56

UCA Coin (UCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $805,688.56 and approximately $860.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,340,249,820 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,389,685 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

