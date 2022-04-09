Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $690,096.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00224358 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

