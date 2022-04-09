UniCrypt (UNCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260,707.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $415.50 or 0.00977471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $260,707.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00270465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005058 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00272185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002394 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.