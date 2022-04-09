Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $310.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

