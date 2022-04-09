Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.50 ($39.01) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

