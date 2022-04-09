Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.92. 2,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Douglas Francis Good Good acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,870.08.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

