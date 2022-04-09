United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

UAL stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

