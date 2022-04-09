United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $229.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.57.

UPS opened at $190.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.49. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

