United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

