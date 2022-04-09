United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
