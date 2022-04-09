UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.69 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

Shares of UNH opened at $545.96 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $548.97. The company has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.03 and a 200-day moving average of $466.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

