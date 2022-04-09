Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.58.

UHS stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

