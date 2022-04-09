Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $278.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 465,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

