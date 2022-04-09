Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

