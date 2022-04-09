Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Valero Energy stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

