Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.15.

VLO stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

