Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

