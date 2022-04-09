Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
