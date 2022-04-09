Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.