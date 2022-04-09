Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after buying an additional 304,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

