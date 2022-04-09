Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,017 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

