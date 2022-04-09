VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Down 0.7%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.14. 59,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 86,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.
