Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

