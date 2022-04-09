Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $93.14 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

