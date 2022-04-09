Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

