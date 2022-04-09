Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

