Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.