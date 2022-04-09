Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.12 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $563.81 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004301 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,283,522,550 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

