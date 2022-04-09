VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.60. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 24,970 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
