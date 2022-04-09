VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.60. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 24,970 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

