Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,465,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 203,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

