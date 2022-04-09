Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 562 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

