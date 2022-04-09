VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $79.11 million and $55,958.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.32 or 0.07577614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.61 or 0.99816696 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,735,345 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

