Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $736.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.86 and a 12 month high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.