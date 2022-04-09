Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $48.46.
