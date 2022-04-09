Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,521,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.1% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,328,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,857,000 after buying an additional 3,264,276 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

