Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fluor by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

