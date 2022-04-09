Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,798,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and sold 79,942 shares valued at $2,515,345. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

