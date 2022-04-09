Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,318.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $7,318.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00262061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

