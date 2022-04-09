VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 566,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,076 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 703,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 5,592,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,442. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

