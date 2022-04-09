Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.47. 637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.