Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.47. 637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.