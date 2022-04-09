Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Vidler Water Resources worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Vidler Water Resources ( NASDAQ:VWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 112.63%.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

