Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,256,625 shares of company stock valued at $59,667,651. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

