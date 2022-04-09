Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.27.

VC opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

