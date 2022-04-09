Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Shares of VVOS opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 255.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

