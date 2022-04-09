VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $26.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.81. 590,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
