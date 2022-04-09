VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $26.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.81. 590,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.