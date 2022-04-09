VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,897 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

