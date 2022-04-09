Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 171.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.92 ($2.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

LON VOD traded up GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 129.28 ($1.70). 209,837,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,866,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.60. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £36.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.56.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

