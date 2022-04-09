Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,928,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,873. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

