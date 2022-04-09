W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.61.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

