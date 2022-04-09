Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.