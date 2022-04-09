Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00224666 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 230,860,602 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

